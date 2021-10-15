Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 221,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

