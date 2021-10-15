Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 117,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,028. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate.

