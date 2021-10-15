Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $680.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $680.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

TWLO traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.44. 31,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 97.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

