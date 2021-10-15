Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.42. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

