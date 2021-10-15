Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,540. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
