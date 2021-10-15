Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,540. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

