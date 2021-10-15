Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Target Price at $17.11

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 226,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

