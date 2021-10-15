Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

