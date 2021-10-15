Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading Up 0.8%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 2,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

