Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.60 Million

Brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report sales of $885.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $964.40 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $568.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 221,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,298. The company has a market capitalization of $826.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

