Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.44 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

