CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -394.89 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CareDx by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $874,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CareDx by 25.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 462.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

