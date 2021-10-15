Cartenna Capital LP Takes $11.03 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $8.84 on Friday, reaching $353.42. 119,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.95. The company has a market cap of $348.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

