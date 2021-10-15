Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPCAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

