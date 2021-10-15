China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.45. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.