CIBC Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Shares of BDRBF stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Friday. 1,747,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

