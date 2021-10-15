CIBC Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$60.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 23,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $37.37.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.