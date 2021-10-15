Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.51. 22,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 57,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$70.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

