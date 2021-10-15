CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $52.78 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.