Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Citigroup worth $308,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. 706,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624,639. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.