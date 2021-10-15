Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

