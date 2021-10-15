Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.70.

CLH stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

