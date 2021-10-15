Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.57. 41,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,944. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

