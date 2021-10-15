Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading Down 4.6%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.69. 2,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

