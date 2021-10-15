Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

EPA:SGO opened at €61.41 ($72.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.36. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

