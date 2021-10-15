Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,525. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

