Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns Neutral Rating from MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.