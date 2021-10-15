Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $50.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,403. Corteva has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

