CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $676.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

