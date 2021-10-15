Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.