CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 26,148 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

CURO stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

