Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Head to Head Comparison

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02% Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million 52.69 -$77.80 million ($2.56) -1.09 Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Werewolf Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cyclerion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.58%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Werewolf Therapeutics.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients. The company's lead product candidates include WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. It also develops WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.