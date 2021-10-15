DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

