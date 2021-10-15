DAOstack (GEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,533.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $298,533.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.19 or 0.99935979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00053914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00578709 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001630 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004421 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.