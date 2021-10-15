Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

DSKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 735,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $635.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

