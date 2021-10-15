Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

