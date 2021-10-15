Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,504 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $175.37. The company had a trading volume of 66,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,659. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

