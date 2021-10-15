Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $74,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.96.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

