Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,077 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $75,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

