Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.49 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $69,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.