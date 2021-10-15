Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $75,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.