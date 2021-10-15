Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $75,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

