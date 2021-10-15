Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,316 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $71,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 499,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 676,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 719.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 115,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

