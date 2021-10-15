DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

