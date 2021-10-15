Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of DCT opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -177.81 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

