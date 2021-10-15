Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

