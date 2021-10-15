Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,740 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 395,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

