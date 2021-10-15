EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 281.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 110.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

