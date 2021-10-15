Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $344,492.71

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $344,492.71 and approximately $10,468.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

