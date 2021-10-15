Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.58). Euronav posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 132,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

