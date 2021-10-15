EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Shares of EVRZF remained flat at $$7.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.