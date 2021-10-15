Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

